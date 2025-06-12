Man allegedly struck with glass bottle in Bridlington as duo arrested on suspicion of robbery

The incident occured at approximately 5:30pm on Sunday, June 1, near Ebor Gardens, South Cliff in Bridlington.
Humberside Police Officers are appealing for information as part of an investigation into a reported robbery in Bridlington.

Investigations are currently underway following reports that a man was approached by a group and assaulted with a glass bottle. The suspects then allegedly stole several of his belongings, including a mobile phone, house keys, and cash.

Detective Sergeant Dan Joyce said: “As part of our ongoing investigation, I can confirm a man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery and have been released on conditional bail whilst our enquiries continue.”

​“We would appeal to anyone with any information which may assist our investigation or have any CCTV from around the time the incident occurred, to please contact us on our non-emergency number quoting log 452 of 3 June.”

​Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

