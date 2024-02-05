News you can trust since 1882
Man and woman arrested on suspicion of burglary in Scarborough town centre

A man and a woman have been arrested for burglary in Scarborough town centre.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
Police were called on Saturday night (Feb 3) to a commercial premise on Huntriss Row at 8.15pm and with officers on patrol round the corner, they were there within minutes of the call.

A 35-year-old Scarborough man and a 41-year-old woman were located within the premises and were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Acting Police Sergeant Holly Hornsby said: “Our Neighbourhood team were on patrol in the town following earlier reports of anti-social behaviour, so we had officers in the right place at the right time.

Two people were arrested for burglary after an incident in Scarborough's Huntriss Row.Two people were arrested for burglary after an incident in Scarborough's Huntriss Row.
“I would like to thank the person who called us to report the burglary."

Were you in the area of Huntriss Row tonight from 8pm onwards?

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

Do you have any information which could assist with the investigation?

Call police on 101, quoting reference 12240020884.

You can also provide anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.