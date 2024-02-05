Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called on Saturday night (Feb 3) to a commercial premise on Huntriss Row at 8.15pm and with officers on patrol round the corner, they were there within minutes of the call.

A 35-year-old Scarborough man and a 41-year-old woman were located within the premises and were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Acting Police Sergeant Holly Hornsby said: “Our Neighbourhood team were on patrol in the town following earlier reports of anti-social behaviour, so we had officers in the right place at the right time.

“I would like to thank the person who called us to report the burglary."

Were you in the area of Huntriss Row tonight from 8pm onwards?

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

Do you have any information which could assist with the investigation?

Call police on 101, quoting reference 12240020884.