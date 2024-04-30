Man and woman arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Whitby's B&M store are banned from North Yorkshire
A man and a woman from Middlesbrough have been arrested on suspicion of stealing air fresheners, chocolate and meat from Whitby’s B&M store on Stainsacre Lane.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following a call from the store at just before 2.30pm on Sunday April 28, North Yorkshire Police officers stopped a white Audi on Mayfield Road where the suspects were arrested.
Enquiries are currently ongoing and both suspects have been released on bail, with conditions not to enter North Yorkshire.
The vehicle was also seized for being used in crime.
Retail premises in Whitby have just formed a new 'Shop Watch' scheme.
Email [email protected] if you are a retailer and would like more information.