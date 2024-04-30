Man and woman arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Whitby's B&M store are banned from North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a call from the store at just before 2.30pm on Sunday April 28, North Yorkshire Police officers stopped a white Audi on Mayfield Road where the suspects were arrested.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and both suspects have been released on bail, with conditions not to enter North Yorkshire.

The vehicle was also seized for being used in crime.

Retail premises in Whitby have just formed a new 'Shop Watch' scheme.