Man and woman charged after dangerous police chase along the A64 between Scarborough and Scampston

A man and woman have been charged with numerous offences after a police chase on the A64 between Scarborough and Scampston.

The pair were arrested following the disturbance at the Crow's Nest caravan park near Filey and subsequent police pursuit along the A64.

Image North Yorkshire Police

The man, 29, from Wetherby, has been charged with: assault, common assault, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court today [May 28].

The woman, 31, from Leeds, has been charged with: four counts of assault by beating and using threatening / abusive words or behaviour.

She is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court next month.

READ MORE: https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/news/crime/two-arrested-after-dangerous-police-chase-through-villages-near-scarborough-1-9790542

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information from the incident on Sunday evening.