Man and woman jailed following assaults in Scarborough town centre
Sadie Metcalfe, a 31-year-old Scarborough woman of no fixed abode, was arrested by police initially for possession of a Class C drug.
Metcalfe ran from police, and was apprehended by officers and a member of the public on Westborough, where Metcalfe launched a tirade of abusive language towards officers.
Metcalfe was transported to Scarborough custody, however, en-route assaulted a Police Officer by kicking her.
Pleading guilty at York Magistrates Court, Metcalfe was sentenced to 14 weeks custody and ordered to pay £50 compensation.
In the same incident which led to Metcalfe coming to police attention, Scarborough man Barry McGrath, 46, of North Marine Road was also been arrested following an assault.
McGrath had been seen to strike one of his associates prior to officers approaching and arresting him.
Having only recently being released from prison, McGrath plead guilty before York Magistrates Court to the assault and was sentenced to 2 weeks in prison.
McGrath’s recent poor behaviour has also resulted in a prison recall to complete the remainder of a previous conviction behind bars, rather than being released on licence.
McGrath was also been ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge.
PC Stacey Begin, a Neighbourhood Policing Officer for Scarborough Town Centre said: “We do not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our town. We will use all available powers, including criminal behaviour orders to make Scarborough a safer place to live and visit.”