Man and woman threatened walking home after Scarborough night out prompting police appeal

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Scarborough.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:31 BST

The incident occured on Springhill Lane, Scarborough on Saturday July 15 at approximately 11:20pm.

A man and a woman, who were walking home from a night out were approached and threatened by a stranger.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 5ft 8in, with dark, ‘scruffy’ hair and a beard. He was wearing an orange top and a baseball cap.

Officers are appealing for any information regarding the identity of the man or have CCTV or dashcam footage of anyone matching this description in the Springhill Lane area from the date of the incident.

If you can help then email [email protected], or contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 305 Watson.

Quote our reference number 12230132035.

