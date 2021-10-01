Man arrested after 'altercation' outside fish and chip shop in Filey

A man has been arrested following a disturbance outside a fish and chip shop in Filey.

Police said a number of men were involved in a disturbance outside The First Catch fish and chip restaurant on Belle Vue Crescent, which happened at 9.15pm on Saturday, September 25.

One man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and information to help establish the full circumstances that night.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for David Twyford. You can also email [email protected]"

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.