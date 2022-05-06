Man arrested after 'altercation' with woman on Falsgrave Road in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police said there was an incident between a man and a woman in the Falsgrave Road area at around 10pm on Saturday April 30.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the altercation to come forward, adding that "understanding the circumstances surrounding this incident is key to the investigation".

They said that a man has been arrested and bailed in connection with the altercation as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from the area can contact police by calling 101, selecting option 2, and asking for PC Sarah Malia. You can also email [email protected]