The incident happened during the early morning on New Bridge in Whitby, pictured.

The woman was out walking her two Rhodesian Ridgeback dogs over the New Bridge on the A171 into Whitby, in the direction of Whitby Sixth Form College, when she was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing.

The man demanded the dog walker give over her handbag and purse and made threats to harm her dogs at around 6.55am on Saturday January 29.

Police said a man in his thirties has been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery and is currently on bail.

The would-be robber made off empty-handed after the woman said she was not carrying any cash.

North Yorkshire Police said the woman and her dogs were left unharmed, but that the incident had left her "very shaken".

Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed anything suspicious, to come forward.

In particular, North Yorkshire Police want to hear from any motorists or cyclists who passed over the bridge who may have captured dash-cam footage of either the incident, the woman walking her two distinctive dogs - one of which was wearing a 'caution vest - or a suspicious man in the area of the Sixth Form College or the Helredale Road side of the bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.