Scarborough's Sanctuary Bar on St Nicholas Street. (Photo: Google)

The incident involved an "altercation" between two men outside of Sanctuary Bar on St Nicholas Street in Scarborough, shortly before midnight on Saturday October 30.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and said one of the men believed to be involved was arrested and has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who can help establish the full circumstances, especially witnesses.

One of the men involved is in his late 20s, with short dark hair, and was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue jumper, and white trainers.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1494 Haywood. You can also email [email protected]

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.