Man arrested after explosive device incident in Scarborough has been released on bail
The man who was arrested last week after an explosive device was found in a construction site has been released on bail.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 2:48 pm
North Yorkshire Police say enquiries continue whilst he has been released on conditional bail.
Last Thursday September 9 police, fire and ambulance crews responded to reports of an explosive device at a construction site near Field Lane in Scalby.
A controlled explosion of the device was carried out at the site the following morning with the police working with experts from the Ministry of Defence.
A local man in his 40s was arrested as part of the police response to the incident but has since been released on police bail.