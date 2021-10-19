Man arrested after inappropriate sexual comments made towards teenager in Scarborough town centre

Stock image.

At 7.45am this morning, the 17-year-old victim called North Yorkshire Police stating that a man had been persistently making comments of a sexual nature towards her at a bus stop in Westborough, Scarborough.

Officers attended immediately, and arrested a man a short distance away in connection with the incident.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, remains in custody while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This is clearly a concerning incident, but we can reassure people that a man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances.

"There may have been other people in the area who witnessed this incident – anyone with any information that could assist our investigation is asked to get in touch.”