Man arrested after indecent exposure incident in Pickering as police appeal for information
A man has been arrested after an indecent exposure incident in a public car park caused a woman 'significant distress'.
Police are appealing for information after a woman reported that she was in The Ropery Car park in Pickering near the Co-op supermarket when an unknown man indecently exposed himself in front of her.
Officers said the incident lasted around five minutes and caused the woman a significant amount of distress and alarm at around 7pm on Thursday, August 26.
Police said that on Tuesday, September 21 a 21-year-old man from the Malton area was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on conditional bail.
Enquiries remain ongoing and police are asking for the public's help to establish the full circumstances.
A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sylvia Matla. You can also email [email protected]"
Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210189536.