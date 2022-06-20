Man arrested after Land Rover crashes into shop on Bridlington’s Promenade

Police at the scene of the incident on Friday (June 17). Photo courtesy of TCF Photography

Officers, acting on reports that a stolen Land Rover had been spotted on Fortyfoot, sprang into action and followed the vehicle until it was driven into the Bridlington Acupuncture shop on the Promenade.

The vehicle was subsequently recovered and a man arrested and released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: “Officers arrested a man following a fail to stop incident in Bridlington on Friday, June 17.

“It was reported that a suspected stolen vehicle was spotted driving down Fortyfoot at around 6.20pm.

“The vehicle was driven into a shop on Promenade shortly after and has since been recovered.

“One man was arrested at the scene and has since been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue.