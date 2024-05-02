Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at approximately 7pm on May 1 on Pavilion Terrace.

It is not believed anybody was hurt.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to the disturbance.

Police are appealing for information from anybody who may have witnessed this incident and can provide further information.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 183 Exley, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.