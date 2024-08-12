Man arrested after reports of bulldog-type dog being mistreated in Scarborough

Police have appealed for information after reports of a dog being mistreated in Scarborough

Police are appealing for information about an animal welfare concern in Scarborough.

It happened at around 8pm on Friday (August 9) near St Nicholas Gardens on Foreshore Road and involved reports of a dog being mistreated.

The pet is described as a large, underweight brown bulldog-type dog.

It has since been checked over by a vet and is being suitably cared for.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the report and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers are particularly appealing for information from anyone who witnessed any concerning behaving by a man towards his dog, especially those who spoke to the police on the night but did not give their details.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rowan Haywood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240143848 when passing on information.