Man arrested after reports of indecent exposure in Bridlington

By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 09:50 GMT
A man has been arrested following reports of an indecent exposure in Bridlington on Friday 27 December.

Officers received reports of a man who was believed to have followed a woman from West Street to an address on Clarence Avenue, at around 12.35am and made attempts to enter her property.

They say entry was not gained, however he then indecently exposed himself in the street.

As a part of lines of enquiry, a 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday December 30, on suspicion of exposure and stalking involving serious alarm / distress following additional reports that a man followed a group of teenagers which they reported to officers on the evening of December 26.

A man has been arrested after reports of indecent exposure in Bridlington.

He remains in our custody while officers conduct lines of enquiry.

Det Insp Tracy St Paul from the Criminal Investigation Department said: “I want to offer my assurance that while incidents of this nature remain incredibly rare in our area, we hope news of this arrest will assure the community that we are treating this as a priority.

“We are currently exploring all lines of enquiry available to establish the full circumstances and officers continue to carry out enquiries in the local area.

"If you see one of our officers and have any concerns, I encourage you to speak to them.”

If you think you may have been in the area around this time or have any information that may assist with our enquiries, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 13 of 27 November.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

