Man arrested after reports of indecent exposure in the grounds of Scarborough Castle
The incident happened on Monday, August 21 and police say it was a busy day and there were many families with children in the area at the time.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw a white man, aged around 30 to 40-years-old, of a medium build, with short brown hair and not wearing a top, acting in an indecent manner at around 4.30 to 5.30pm in the Royal Albert Park.
A man has been arrested and released on bail whilst enquiries continue.
If you saw him or have any information that could assist with this investigation, email [email protected].
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Begin.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230157656 when passing on information.