Man arrested after reports of indecent exposure in the grounds of Scarborough Castle

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a report of indecent exposure that happened in the grounds of Scarborough Castle.

The incident happened on Monday, August 21 and police say it was a busy day and there were many families with children in the area at the time.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw a white man, aged around 30 to 40-years-old, of a medium build, with short brown hair and not wearing a top, acting in an indecent manner at around 4.30 to 5.30pm in the Royal Albert Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been arrested and released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

If you saw him or have any information that could assist with this investigation, email [email protected].

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Begin.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.