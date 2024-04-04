Man arrested after scaling East Riding Council building with 'disabled kids don't matter' banner

A man protesting on the roof of County Hall, Cross Street, Beverley, on Wednesday, April 3. Picture submitted.

Humberside Police officers were called to County Hall in Beverley after receiving reports that the man had climbed onto a roof at around 8.05am Wednesday, April 3.

The man unfurled a banner from the roof which said: “East Riding Yorkshire Council where disabled kids don’t matter.”

Council Children Portfolio Holder Cllr Victoria Aitken said supporting the most vulnerable children and young people and helping them achieve was a key priority for the authority.

Humberside Police officers in attendance in connection with a man protesting on the roof of County Hall. Picture submitted.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said the man was being held in custody as of this afternoon after being detained on suspicion of public order offences.

A picture from a passerby showed that the police had to cordon off Cross Street, the road outside County Hall, while the man was on the roof.

The passerby said there were around five police vehicles and multiple officers at the scene, the picture showed.

The protest came ahead of East Riding Council’s full meeting later on that day, but it is unclear whether that played into the timing of the incident.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Phil Redshaw, of Cottingham North ward, said on social media it is believed the man was protesting about special education needs and disabilities (SEND) provision for children.

Cllr Aitken said the council’s work with vulnerable children included supporting their emotional and wellbeing needs.

The portfolio holder said: “Helping children and young people achieve is a key priority for the council and supporting our most vulnerable including children and young people with special educational needs (SEND) is at the heart of our ambition.