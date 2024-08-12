Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about an incident at the Baltyk convenience store in Scarborough, where a member of staff reported they were racially abused by a member of the public.

The incident happened at the Westborough store at 5.30pm on Friday August 9 and involved man entering the shop despite being barred.

This resulted in the man being escorted out of the shop by a member of staff who was allegedly subjected to racial slurs and further verbal abuse.

A 44-year-old local man has been identified, arrested and given conditional bail regarding the incident.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about an incident of racial abuse at the Baltyk convenience store in Scarborough.

Police are particularly appealing for information from anyone who may have seen or heard this behaviour while they were in or around the shop to get in touch.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jess Roebuck, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240143780 when passing on information.