Man arrested after spate of burglaries over one week in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police recorded four separate incidents over three days last week between Monday, July 26 and Friday, July 30.

A man in his 20s was arrested in the early hours of July 30 in connection with the burglaries and was in police custody as of Saturday evening.

The first incident was overnight on Monday, July 26 when a property on Trafalgar Road was entered and items were taken. (12210169081)

The following evening, a second property on James Street was entered overnight on Tuesday, July 27 but the suspect was disturbed. (12210169878)

On July 28, a property on Overton Terrace was entered overnight and items were taken (12210170361). On the same night, a property on Castle Gardens was also entered with items taken, however, the suspect was again disturbed on this occasion. (12210170219)

Police are now appealing to the public to get in touch if they heard anything suspicious or feel that they may have had an intruder in their home.

Officers said there may be other addresses which have been targeted but have gone unreported.