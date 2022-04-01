Man arrested after ‘terrified’ shopkeeper held at knifepoint during robbery in Scarborough
A man has been arrested after a shopkeeper was held at knifepoint during a robbery in Scarborough earlier this week.
The incident happened at 5.15pm on Wednesday March 30 at Manor Road Stores on Manor Road.
A man entered the store and asked the shop worker for a packet of cigarettes. While she was retrieving the cigarettes, he pushed his way behind the counter, pointed a knife at her and demanded that she open the till.
The shop worker was left “terrified”, police said.
In the early hours of this morning, a 28-year-old Scarborough man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place, and he remains in custody for questioning.
North Yorkshire Police has thanked everyone who has come forward with information to help the investigation, including a woman who entered the shop shortly after the robbery.
If anyone has any further information that could help the investigation, email cidscarborough&[email protected]
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12220053997.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.