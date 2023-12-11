North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a public order incident that occurred in Scarborough.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward

The incident occurred on Newborough at 12.45pm on Sunday December 3 and involved a man making threats to a family.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the offence and has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

It is not believed that anyone sustained any injuries because of the incident.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are trying to identify the family involved in the incident and any witnesses who can provide further information.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1494 Haywood.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.