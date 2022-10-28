Police responded to the call from a concerned member of the public

In a post on the North Yorkshire Police Facebook page a police spokesperson said: “At 11.45pm last night, a member of the public contacted us as they were concerned about the manner of driving of a vehicle that was on A64 near York.

“Our control room passed the details to a traffic unit that was on patrol in the area.

“Within 10 minutes our unit had located the vehicle and the officer used its lights and sirens to request the vehicle to stop.

“It didn’t want to stop for us and made off at speeds of in excess of 120mph.

“We sent further units towards the area and contacted the police helicopter to ask for assistance.

“However, within 15 minutes the vehicle had crashed into a parked car in the village of Rillington.

“Our officers provided first aid to the driver with help from members of the public.

“An ambulance attended and the driver was taken to hospital to be checked over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of what is suspected to be class-A drugs and class-B drugs in the vehicle as well as a large quantity of cash.

“The driver, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession with intent to supply a class-A drug and a class-B-drug, dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.