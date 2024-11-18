Man arrested as police investigate Scarborough beach assault
The incident on Friday 1 November, close to the Spa complex, saw an argument between two men escalate into a physical altercation, until a member of the public intervened.
The victim, a man in his 60s, was not seriously injured.
Another man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
We’re particularly appealing for information about the member of the public who intervened to stop the assault.
Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 298 Mulrooney, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240202954 when passing on information.