Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information about an assault that took place at Scarborough’s South Bay beach.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident on Friday 1 November, close to the Spa complex, saw an argument between two men escalate into a physical altercation, until a member of the public intervened.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was not seriously injured.

Another man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been arrested following an assault at South Bay beach, Scarborough.

We’re particularly appealing for information about the member of the public who intervened to stop the assault.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 298 Mulrooney, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240202954 when passing on information.