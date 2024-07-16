A man has been arrested during an early morning drug raid in Cayton

Eastfield and Filey Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant on Monday morning (July 15) at an address in Cayton.

A 40 year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis plant, (Class B) being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possessing a Class C controlled drug.

He has been released under investigation as further enquiries are ongoing.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Emma Collins said, "Our neighbourhoods are telling us information, we are committed to act on the intelligence.

“We will continue to combat drugs in our communities.

“I would like to thank everyone has given us information and ask that if you know something which could help us, please get in touch.

“If you want to provide anonymous information about drugs in your neighbourhood, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“You can also provide information by calling 101 and speaking to our control room.

“If you want to tell us information online, you can visit https://orlo.uk/SLklz.”