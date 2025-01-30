Man arrested following high-speed pursuit along country roads near Filey
A VW Transporter van caught the attention of Acting Police Sergeant (A/PS) Grainge from Filey's Neighbourhood Policing Team around 12pm on Wednesday (January 29).
A/PS Grainge sat behind the vehicle for a while, and after he activated his blue lights, the driver of the van sped off.
The pursuit then entered Humberside Police's area as the suspect headed towards Bempton.
The suspect drove at high speeds on country roads until he eventually crashed into a hedge between Bempton and Flamborough.
The suspect made an attempt to escape, but was located quickly and arrested.
During the pursuit, the suspect overtook a car and drove closely to some cyclists.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you were the driver of the car, or one of the cyclists today, please get in touch with the investigating officer via email - [email protected] or by contacting 101, selecting option 2 and asking for Lewis Grainge. Please quote reference number 12250117419.”
A/PS Grainge said: "The driver was arrested following the pursuit, road safety is one of our top priorities and our aim is to keep our local community safe. I would like to ask anyone who saw this pursuit to please get in touch to assist with the investigation."