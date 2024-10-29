Police arrested the man on Tuesday morning (October 29).

Officers from North Yorkshire Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of an act of outraging public decency and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police attended a Market Weighton property after receiving a report of a man seen to be stood at the end of garden at approximately 5.55pm on Monday (October 28) where he is believed to have committed an offence of outraging public decency.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning (October 29) and remains in custody whilst officers conduct lines of enquiry in and around the area.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the North Yorkshire Police non-emergency number 101 quoting log 485 of October 28.