Man arrested for suspected violent offences and criminal damage on West Street, Scarborough

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent offences

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for suspected violent offences against a man and a woman, and criminal damage at a flat on West Street, Scarborough, at around 10.10am this morning (Monday, August 5).

The man is currently being held in custody for questioning.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 12240140452.