Man arrested in Bridlington after he pushes a stolen motorbike along the Promenade

During the early hours of Saturday morning (August 10), officers on patrol were made aware of a motorcycle being stolen and pushed along the Promenade area.

A man was arrested after officers from Bridlington Neighbourhood Police Team spotted a person pushing a motorbike along the Promenade.

The suspect then ran off before trying to hide the motorcycle in some bushes.

A Humberside Police statement, on Facebook, said: “Officers on routine patrol became aware of a motorcycle being stolen and pushed along the Promenade area.

"The suspect ran off having made a hopeless attempt at hiding the machine in some nearby bushes. The motorcycle was subsequently seized.

"After a brief area search, officers apprehended the suspect nearby where he was duly arrested on suspicion of theft of the motorcycle and possession of a bladed article.”