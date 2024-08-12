Man arrested in Bridlington after he pushes a stolen motorbike along the Promenade
During the early hours of Saturday morning (August 10), officers on patrol were made aware of a motorcycle being stolen and pushed along the Promenade area.
The suspect then ran off before trying to hide the motorcycle in some bushes.
A Humberside Police statement, on Facebook, said: “Officers on routine patrol became aware of a motorcycle being stolen and pushed along the Promenade area.
"The suspect ran off having made a hopeless attempt at hiding the machine in some nearby bushes. The motorcycle was subsequently seized.
"After a brief area search, officers apprehended the suspect nearby where he was duly arrested on suspicion of theft of the motorcycle and possession of a bladed article.”