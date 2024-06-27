Man arrested in Bridlington by Humberside Police for suspected driving under influence of drugs
Following a vehicle being sighted in what was suspected to be a drug deal, officers from Bridlington Patrol Team 3 stopped the car yesterday afternoon.
Police checks were completed on the vehicle which showed that the driver wasn't insured to drive it; therefore the car was seized.
As the driver was also suspected to be driving under the influence of drugs he was required to undertake a roadside drugs wipe. The man failed to comply and he was subsequently arrested.
Although we are a response team, a large part of Humberside Police’s work is also proactive and targeting those offenders posing a risk to the Bridlington community on a daily basis.