Man arrested in Bridlington by Humberside Police for suspected driving under influence of drugs

By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Jun 2024, 12:29 BST
Humberside Police have arrested a man in Bridlington suspected of driving under the influence of drugs yesterday afternoon (June 26).

Following a vehicle being sighted in what was suspected to be a drug deal, officers from Bridlington Patrol Team 3 stopped the car yesterday afternoon.

Police checks were completed on the vehicle which showed that the driver wasn't insured to drive it; therefore the car was seized.

As the driver was also suspected to be driving under the influence of drugs he was required to undertake a roadside drugs wipe. The man failed to comply and he was subsequently arrested.

Although we are a response team, a large part of Humberside Police’s work is also proactive and targeting those offenders posing a risk to the Bridlington community on a daily basis.

