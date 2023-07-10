News you can trust since 1882
Man arrested in investigation into sexual assault in a Scarborough pub

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information to assist a sexual assault investigation.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:59 BST

The incident happened within The Turks Head on Eastborough at around 9pm on Saturday June 24.

The victim, a woman aged in her 20s, reported to North Yorkshire Police that she had been inappropriately touched by a man.

A 61-year-old local man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail while enquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information to assist a sexual assault investigation.
Officers are now appealing for information from anyone who was present at the time who either saw what happened or has any information of the events leading up to or following the incident.

If you can help, email [email protected]

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rowan Haywood.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230116818.

