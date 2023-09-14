News you can trust since 1882
Man arrested in Scarborough after sending threatening messages

North Yorkshire Police received a report yesterday evening that threatening messages had been sent by a man in Scarborough.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:57 BST
North Yorkshire Police received a report yesterday evening that threatening messages had been sent by a man in Scarborough.

Due to the nature of the messages, officers including specially-trained firearms officers attended an address on Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough at about 11.30pm.

A man left the address and was arrested.

He remains in custody at this time, while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to local residents for their patience and understanding while we brought the incident to a safe conclusion.”