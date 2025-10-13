Man arrested in Whitby after police receive report of suspected drink driving

A man has been arrested in Whitby on suspicion of drink driving

Officers from North Yorkshire Police have thanked a member of the public who helped them to stop a suspected drunk driver.

At around 3pm on Thursday October 9, police received a report that a man was about to drive his car after drinking in a pub in Whitby.

Officers arrived and saw the man driving the vehicle. He was stopped, did not provide a sample at the roadside, and was arrested.

In custody he provides a breath test of 52ug/100ml when the legal limit is 35.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the legal alcohol limit.

He has since been bailed whilst investigations continue.

A police spokesperson said: “We'd like to take this opportunity as a reminder to always report to us - we hear you and we act.

“It's so important that we're able to prevent incidents, not just react to them.

“If you ever see anyone about to drive and you know or suspect they’ve been drinking, please call 999.

“Thank you.”