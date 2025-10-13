Man arrested in Whitby after police receive report of suspected drink driving

By Louise French
Published 13th Oct 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 08:47 BST
A man has been arrested in Whitby on suspicion of drink drivingplaceholder image
A man has been arrested in Whitby on suspicion of drink driving
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have thanked a member of the public who helped them to stop a suspected drunk driver.

At around 3pm on Thursday October 9, police received a report that a man was about to drive his car after drinking in a pub in Whitby.

Most Popular

Officers arrived and saw the man driving the vehicle. He was stopped, did not provide a sample at the roadside, and was arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In custody he provides a breath test of 52ug/100ml when the legal limit is 35.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the legal alcohol limit.

He has since been bailed whilst investigations continue.

A police spokesperson said: “We'd like to take this opportunity as a reminder to always report to us - we hear you and we act.

“It's so important that we're able to prevent incidents, not just react to them.

“If you ever see anyone about to drive and you know or suspect they’ve been drinking, please call 999.

“Thank you.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice