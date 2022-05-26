Man arrested on Langbourne Road, Whitby on suspicion of drink driving and possession of a bladed article

The man was arrested on suspicion of careless driving.

A statement on the North Yorkshire Police Facebook page read: "Driving in an anti-social manner may get you stopped by the police - drink driving will get you arrested

"Last night our response officers spotted a car being driven at speed along Langbourne Road, Whitby… it was around midnight, yet the driver of the car thought it was acceptable to rev the engine of his modified vehicle, make the tyres screech and do wheel spins. It wasn’t!

"To cut a long story short, we now have a man in custody on suspicion of drink driving, possession of a bladed article and careless driving.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We also seized a car under section 59 of the Police Reform Act.