Man arrested on Langbourne Road, Whitby on suspicion of drink driving and possession of a bladed article

A statement on the North Yorkshire Police Facebook page read: "Driving in an anti-social manner may get you stopped by the police - drink driving will get you arrested
"Last night our response officers spotted a car being driven at speed along Langbourne Road, Whitby… it was around midnight, yet the driver of the car thought it was acceptable to rev the engine of his modified vehicle, make the tyres screech and do wheel spins. It wasn’t!
"To cut a long story short, we now have a man in custody on suspicion of drink driving, possession of a bladed article and careless driving.
"We also seized a car under section 59 of the Police Reform Act.
"We hope this post sends out a clear message if you are planning on driving whilst over the limit or in an anti-social manner in Whitby, or anywhere else in York or North Yorkshire… don't do it! "