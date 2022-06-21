Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police attended the two-vehicle crash on Scalby Road in Burniston at around 2.05pm on Monday June 20 and arrested a man on suspicion of dangerous driving and assaulting an emergency worker.

The crash between a green Volkswagen Caddy van and a black Land Rover Discovery completely blocked the road once North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service arrived at the scene – which was later clear by around 3.30pm.

Officers said a woman driving the Volkswagen van and a passenger received treatment for minor injuries.

North Yorkshire Police said a 28-year-old Scarborough man, who was driving the Land Rover, allegedly assaulted a police officer who was carrying out enquiries at the scene, but after questioning in custody the man received an adult caution for the two offences.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed in a statement that it was called to the crash where crew provided oxygen to one female passenger until the arrival of paramedics.

Firefighters also assisted a woman and a man from the two vehicles they were driving.

Officers confirmed that none of the car passengers were trapped during the crash and later carried out scene safety before leaving the incident with police.