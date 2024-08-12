Man arrested on suspicion of five burglaries following high-speed chase through Egton, near Whitby

A man has been arrested following a high speed chase through Egton, near Whitby

A man has been arrested by police following a high-speed chase through a North York Moors village.

In the early hours of Saturday morning (August 10), at just after 1.30am, officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group attempted to stop a vehicle on the A171 north of Whitby.

The vehicle made off at high speeds, and officers pursued it through Egton before it collided with a parked car.

The driver failed to stop and the chase continued down country lanes before the driver reverse rammed one of the force’s specialist vehicles.

Determined to stop the vehicle, the roads policing officer utilised specialist tactics and continued to follow the vehicle towards the village of Grosmont.

As the driver crossed the ford, they then turned into the River Esk.

The vehicle was left abandoned in the river and the driver fled on foot, but a police helicopter (NPAS) equipped with specialist night-time vision equipment was close by.

Within minutes, the helicopter was overhead when it spotted a heat source next to a tree.

Units on the ground were guided in and the suspect was detained.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for the police and possession of a suspected Class-A drug.

Further enquiries show that the man was wanted in connection with five burglaries in the North Yorkshire and Cleveland area and he was further arrested for burglary.

Duty Superintendent Victoria Taylor from North Yorkshire Police said: “This was an excellent detection by our specialist operations officers.

“Despite trying to run from us, we were able to arrest the man who now remains in custody.

“We work tirelessly around the clock to target and disrupt criminal activity to make our communities safer for everyone.”