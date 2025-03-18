Man arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending in Barrowcliff, Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 15:38 BST
The Clear, Hold, build team are currently working on the Barrowcliff estate in ScarboroughThe Clear, Hold, build team are currently working on the Barrowcliff estate in Scarborough
The Clear, Hold, build team are currently working on the Barrowcliff estate in Scarborough
This morning (Tuesday, March 18), police involved in the Clear, Hold, Build project in the Barrowcliff area of Scarborough have continued with their work to clear organised crime from the estate.

A short time ago, a male in his 60's from Barrowcliff has been arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending, harassment and threats to kill.

Officers will remain on the estate to continue their investigation, and provide reassurance to the community, and there will be a continued police presence throughout the course of the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said; “If you have any information about illegal money lending, or loan sharking, please let us know by calling 101, making a report via our website, https://orlo.uk/qsvau or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“You can also report a loan shark, directly to the Illegal Money Lending Team on 0300 555 2222.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice