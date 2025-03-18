Man arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending in Barrowcliff, Scarborough

The Clear, Hold, build team are currently working on the Barrowcliff estate in Scarborough

This morning (Tuesday, March 18), police involved in the Clear, Hold, Build project in the Barrowcliff area of Scarborough have continued with their work to clear organised crime from the estate.

A short time ago, a male in his 60's from Barrowcliff has been arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending, harassment and threats to kill.

Officers will remain on the estate to continue their investigation, and provide reassurance to the community, and there will be a continued police presence throughout the course of the day.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said; “If you have any information about illegal money lending, or loan sharking, please let us know by calling 101, making a report via our website, https://orlo.uk/qsvau or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“You can also report a loan shark, directly to the Illegal Money Lending Team on 0300 555 2222.”