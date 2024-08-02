Man arrested on suspicion of intending to supply Class A drugs in Scarborough

A Scarborough man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

A 23-year-old Scarborough man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs on Thursday (August 1).

During CID and Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team proactive patrols on the Barrowcliff Estate, part of the Clear, Hold, Build initiative, officers made a drugs arrest.At just before 2:30pm on Thursday afternoon officers had cause to stop a car driving along Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough.

The passenger, a 23-year-old Scarborough man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.