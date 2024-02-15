Man assaulted by 'four to five' men in Scarborough as police appeal for witnesses
It happened early in the morning, between 1am and 2am on Monday, February 12.
A man in his 50’s was assaulted by four to five men aged around 20 – 25 years at York Place.
The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of this incident.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has any information to email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Toby Gonella.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240025771.