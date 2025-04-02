Man assaulted by two men in Staxton Hill car park

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an assault that occurred in Staxton in Ryedale.

It happened at 9am on Monday March 31 in the carpark at the top of Staxton Hill, and involved a man being assaulted by two men.

The man received facial injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Police are appealing to anyone who would have been in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the incident or may have any dashcam footage of the incident to come forwards.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation, alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jessica Eddon, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250056381 when passing on information.