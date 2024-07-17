Man assaulted in racially motivated attack near Valley Bridge, Scarborough

The incident occurred near to Valley Bridge

North Yorkshire Police is investigating an assault and a racially-motivated public order offence which was reported to have occurred at 3.45pm on Sunday, June 30.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that the victim was verbally abused and the suspect attempted to assault him with a bottle.

The male suspect was in the company of another male and female, who had followed the victim from the direction of town into the wooded area between Valley Bridge and Tesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to get in touch with the Force Control Room by calling 101 and using option 4.

Alternatively, to pass on information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12240117315.