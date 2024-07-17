Man assaulted in racially motivated attack near Valley Bridge, Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police is investigating an assault and a racially-motivated public order offence which was reported to have occurred at 3.45pm on Sunday, June 30.
It is reported that the victim was verbally abused and the suspect attempted to assault him with a bottle.
The male suspect was in the company of another male and female, who had followed the victim from the direction of town into the wooded area between Valley Bridge and Tesco.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to get in touch with the Force Control Room by calling 101 and using option 4.
Alternatively, to pass on information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12240117315.