Man assaulted on Scarborough night out suffers facial injuries

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following an assault in Scarborough.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST

The incident happened on Sunday June 11 on St Nicholas Street at approximately 02:30am.

It involved a man and a woman and as a result, the man sustained facial injuries.

The woman is believed to have been part of a larger group.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was assaulted on a Scarborough night out.North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was assaulted on a Scarborough night out.
North Yorkshire Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about who the woman involved in this incident is.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Toby Gonella.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230106201.

