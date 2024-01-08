Man assaulted outside Scarborough pub as police launch appeal for witnesses

As part of an ongoing investigation, police in Scarborough are appealing for people to come forward who witnessed or may have dashcam footage of an assault on a man.

The incident happened outside the Castle Tavern pub, Castle Road, between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday, December 7.

The victim, aged in his early 40s, was talking to his partner by the side door when an unknown man attacked him causing serious injuries to his face.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, around 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in tall, with short brown hair.

If you can help, email [email protected] or call 101, option 2, and ask for Kian Watson.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.