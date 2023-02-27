The incident happened on Falsgrave Road at 11pm on Friday February 24.

A man was assaulted when crossing the road.

The two suspects are both described as men who were wearing work clothing which had paint on. One was wearing a black hoody and the other a blue top.

North Yorkshire Police say they are particularly keen to identify the two suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call 101, select option 2, and ask for Levi Cox.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.