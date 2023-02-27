News you can trust since 1882
Man attacked whilst crossing the road late at night in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault that occurred in Scarborough.

By Louise Hollingsworth
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 12:36pm

The incident happened on Falsgrave Road at 11pm on Friday February 24.

A man was assaulted when crossing the road.

The two suspects are both described as men who were wearing work clothing which had paint on. One was wearing a black hoody and the other a blue top.

A man was assaulted crossing a road late at night in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police say they are particularly keen to identify the two suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call 101, select option 2, and ask for Levi Cox.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230035101 when passing information.

