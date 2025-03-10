Man attacked with own walking stick on Scarborough street

Officers are appealing for information after a man was attacked with his own walking stick

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an assault that occurred in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at 1.40pm on Thursday March 6 on Garfield Road near to the Junction with Franklin Street.

A man in his 30s was assaulted with his walking stick leaving him with bruising to the face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for information to help identify the offender, who is described as a man in his late 20s wearing a dark green waterproof jacket and a navy baseball cap.

He was also in company with a woman of a similar age.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250040522 when passing on information.