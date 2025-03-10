Man attacked with own walking stick on Scarborough street
It happened at 1.40pm on Thursday March 6 on Garfield Road near to the Junction with Franklin Street.
A man in his 30s was assaulted with his walking stick leaving him with bruising to the face.
Officers are appealing for information to help identify the offender, who is described as a man in his late 20s wearing a dark green waterproof jacket and a navy baseball cap.
He was also in company with a woman of a similar age.
Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250040522 when passing on information.