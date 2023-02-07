Richard Kitching was on St Thomas Street in Scarborough town centre when he targeted a flock of herring gulls, also known as seagulls, and grabbed one of the birds at 2.20am on August 13 last year.

He held the protected species over his head and began swinging it around before forcefully throwing it into a brick wall. The 43-year-old then picked the gull up again and threw it across the road where it hit the ground and did not move away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By chance, a North Yorkshire Police officer and Scarborough Borough Council CCTV operator were watching St Thomas Street on camera at the time and witnessed the entire incident. Kitching was arrested a short time after by the officer.

The shocking attack in Scarborough town centre was captured on CCTV. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Footage of the attack, captured on CCTV, contains distressing scenes and viewer discretion is advised.

Several members of the public came forward to speak to the police about the distressing attack. One witness who approached the bird and moved it away to avoid further harm described it as “slowly flapping its wings, having no energy, and unresponsive”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Kitching, of Hadrians Walk, Scarborough, was interviewed by North Yorkshire Police and an RSPCA inspector, he said he had been drunk and was sorry for what he had done.

He was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, taking a wild bird, and a public order offence of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

PC Lee Holmes, from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, led the investigation. He said: “Kitching’s actions that night were cruel and shocking. The footage of the incident is sickening, and it’s almost beyond belief that someone could behave in this way.

“It’s not surprising that other members of the public were appalled by what they saw, and I’m grateful to those who provided witness statements to ensure Kitching could be brought to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA Inspector and National Wildlife Coordinator Geoff Edmond said: “I am appalled that this horrific incident has taken place. This gull has been tossed about like an object with total disregard for this bird's feelings.

“It will have suffered pain and distress as a result of this unnecessary attack. We must take deliberate attacks on wildlife very seriously.”

Kitching appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday February 6 and was given a 32-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay fines and costs totalling £172 and has been disqualified from keeping any animals for 12 months.

PC Holmes added: “Although some may see herring gulls as pests, they are sadly a species in decline, and nothing can justify cruelty towards them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad