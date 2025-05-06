Man carrying angle grinder stopped in Scarborough on suspicion of 'going equipped for theft'

A man has been arrested on suspicion on 'going equipped for theft' in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a 'going equipped for theft' incident that occurred in Scarborough.

At 10.49pm, on Thursday May 1, on Raincliffe Crescent, Raincliffe Grove and Stepney Rise, a man dressed in all black and wearing a backpack was seen entering the cul-de-sac's, and appearing to observe different houses including walking up the driveways.

A man was arrested, minutes after the report, on Wykeham Street.

A subsequent stop search revealed the man was in possession of a battery powered angle grinder.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about any attempts made by the man to enter any homes or vehicles, as well as his general actions at the time at the locations provided, which would include any ring doorbell footage.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Laurence McGregor.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250077556 when passing on information.