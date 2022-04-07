Martin Duffy, 42, appeared at York Crown Court yesterday when he changed his plea to guilty.

Duffy had initially denied the offence when he appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court four weeks ago, following his arrest for the ram-raid at the Spar shop on Falsgrave Road.

His co-defendant, David John Marsh, 50, pleaded guilty at the first time of asking and appeared via video link after being remanded in custody.

The Spar store on Falsgrave Road after the ram-raid.

The incident occurred at about 2.15am on March 7 when a car was reversed into the front of the shop. One or both of the men then entered the shop and stole alcohol and electronic radio equipment.

Officers from the police firearms unit happened to be patrolling nearby and arrived while the incident was ongoing. Marsh and Duffy were arrested at the scene.

Angus MacDonald, for Duffy, said that “given the nature of the offence and (Duffy’s) record, he is realistic about the outcome”, which would inevitably be jail.

Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, adjourned sentenced for five weeks for probation reports.

Duffy, of Scalby Road, Scarborough, and Marsh, of no fixed abode, will be sentenced on April 14.

Duffy remains on conditional bail until sentence while Marsh has been remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant David Adams, of Scarborough Police, said: “Residents and business owners can be reassured that following this very concerning incident on Falsgrave Road, police officers acted swiftly and apprehended two men at the scene.

“Incidents such as this are, thankfully, quite rare in the Scarborough area.”