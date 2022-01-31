Man charged after alleged robbery at shop in Grosmont, near Whitby
A man has appeared in court after an alleged robbery at Britain's oldest independent Co-op, in Grosmont, near Whitby.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 4:28 pm
Aaron David Atkinson, 29, of no fixed address, appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with robbery of the Co-op, attempted robbery of the Post Office, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
The incident was said to have happened on Thursday (Jan 27).
He did not enter any pleas and the case was committed to York Crown Court on 21 February at 10am.
He will remain in custody until his next court appearance.